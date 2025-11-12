Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. $GRNT

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 81.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.27 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 157.14%.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director John Mccartney bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 82,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,114.25. This trade represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,574 shares of company stock worth $61,122. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

