Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $232.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

