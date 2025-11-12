Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $229,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 717,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,835 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 286,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 844.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

