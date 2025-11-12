Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 934,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 287,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FIDU opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $84.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

