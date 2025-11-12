Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 322,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 142,229 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

