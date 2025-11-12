Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 147.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 1.3%

ADBE stock opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.03 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.