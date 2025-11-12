NIKE, Inc. $NKE Holdings Decreased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in NIKE by 36.2% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

