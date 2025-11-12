46,557 Shares in SLB Limited $SLB Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLB by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in SLB by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLB by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SLB in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of SLB by 21,737.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

