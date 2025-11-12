Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 22,055 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.38% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.02. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.