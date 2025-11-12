CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11,380.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

