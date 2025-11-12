Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $143,333.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,234.78. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $537,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 197,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,666.56. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,811. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $888.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $318.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.27 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.Barrett Business Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price objective on Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

