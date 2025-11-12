CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.6% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,932,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 184,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,500,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE CON opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

