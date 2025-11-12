Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 32,612 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of COPT Defense Properties worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,403,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 245,440 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,737,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDP. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.73%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

