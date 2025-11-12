Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 141,985 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,985 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.04%.Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.28%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800.60. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

