Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 571.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 201.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $450.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talos Energy news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.