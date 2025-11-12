Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 191.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Corning by 151.7% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $2,060,795.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.