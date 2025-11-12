Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.51 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $2,089,886.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 421,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,087.88. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 198,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $13,206,742.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 679,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,273,001.82. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,145,406. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 6.0%

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

