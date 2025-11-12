Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.13% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $873.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

