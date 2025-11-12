Dolby Laboratories $DLB Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,721,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,110.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,690. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

