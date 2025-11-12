Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 161,423 Shares of Aegon NV $AEG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 407.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,423 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,801,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 582,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aegon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 949,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 36,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.99. Aegon NV has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.1876 dividend. This represents a yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is -142.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aegon

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.