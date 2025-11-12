Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 10,047 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

