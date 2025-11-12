32,517 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of United Parks & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRKS. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

PRKS opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.38. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $511.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.43 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PRKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

