Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 91.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $371.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.58 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total value of $375,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,763.67. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,154.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,575,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

