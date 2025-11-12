19,774 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $459,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,194.20. This represents a 36.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.66. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $337.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 79.53%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Stories

