4,274 Shares in Carvana Co. $CVNA Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1,950.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 632,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,632,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $326.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.62. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total transaction of $4,646,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,011,088.02. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,131,750. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock worth $153,774,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.16.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

