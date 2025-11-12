Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,640. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 17.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

