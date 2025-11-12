Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 119,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 628,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RITR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Reitar Logtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Reitar Logtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Reitar Logtech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reitar Logtech

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RITR. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reitar Logtech by 134.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Reitar Logtech during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reitar Logtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Reitar Logtech Company Profile

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

Featured Articles

