Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.57. 848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF by 2,138.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.