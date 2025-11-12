Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.57. 848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.
