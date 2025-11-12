Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.4774 and last traded at $0.4774. 247,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 305,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4966.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Down 3.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.