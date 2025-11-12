GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 87,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 49,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

GBank Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $481.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of -1.15.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

