Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.2620. Approximately 6,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 135,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

