iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.3450 and last traded at $33.3209. Approximately 26,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.9461.
iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54.
iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF Company Profile
The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.
