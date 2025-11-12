2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Trading Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.75. 7,643,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.91.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Further Reading
