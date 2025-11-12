Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

VHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada raised Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th.

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.46. The company has a market cap of C$583.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$14.64.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 520,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,630,012.75. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at C$774,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

