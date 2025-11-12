Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 699.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 699.60.
LAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
