MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233,275.73. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $371.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

