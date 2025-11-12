Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.2083.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 75.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 745,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,661 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $6.01 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $759.24 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

