Aviva PLC Has $12.16 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Aviva PLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST opened at $277.06 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $348.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

