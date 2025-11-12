Aviva PLC Purchases 131,949 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1,921.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,949 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 14,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Loews from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Stock Up 0.7%

Loews stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.