4,386 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after buying an additional 1,360,243 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after buying an additional 1,083,736 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after buying an additional 965,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after acquiring an additional 949,699 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
