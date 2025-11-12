Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in F5 by 54.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 346,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after buying an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.22. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.04 and a 52-week high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $262,282.14. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $6,297,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

