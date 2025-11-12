Aviva PLC Acquires 8,448 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 163.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.



