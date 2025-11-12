Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 106,385 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.4%

Kinross Gold stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Read Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.