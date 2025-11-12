Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 53,622 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,622 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,352,000 after acquiring an additional 441,535 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 122,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 122,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 109,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,849.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $229.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

