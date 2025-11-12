Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $443,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after buying an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IQVIA by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after buying an additional 606,391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.94.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

