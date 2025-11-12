Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $460,000 Investment in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $2,914,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 49.3% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hillenbrand Inc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $598.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

