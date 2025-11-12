Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Textron Inc. $TXT

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $89,403,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,446,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after purchasing an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after buying an additional 433,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Textron by 110.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Textron’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

