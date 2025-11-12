Aviva PLC Acquires 205,708 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 544.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,836,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,307 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $364,775,000 after purchasing an additional 790,952 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $41,216,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $126,218,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $67.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

