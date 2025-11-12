Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 56,209 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. $LFMD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,209 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 1,004.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,600. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

