Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,447,000 after acquiring an additional 639,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 75.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,860,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,664,000 after purchasing an additional 512,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,876,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,299,000 after buying an additional 492,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,247,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 323,029 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.